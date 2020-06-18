The commotion over Candia's controversial crabapple tree could wind up being settled at trial.
A bench trial has been scheduled for Oct. 14 in Rockingham County Superior Court to determine the outcome of Dustin and Jennifer Heiberg’s legal battle with Candia selectmen over the crabapple tree outside their home at 14 Jane Drive. The tree, which the town has labeled "a public nuisance" has branches sticking out into the road.
After months of legal wrangling, the case may go to mediation this summer. The battle began in January when the Heibergs took the town to court, arguing the tree in their front yard doesn't pose a problem. They also maintained that selectmen had no right to declare it a public nuisance because the town never got a deed for the road, meaning it’s still private.
The town, which threatened to remove the tree if the Heibergs don’t prune the branches, has argued that Jane Drive is a town road, which it has maintained for decades.
In a recent order denying the Heibergs’ motion for summary judgment, Judge Marguerite Wageling found that two deeds provided by the town offer some evidence that Jane Drive may, in fact, be owned by the town.
Wageling said the central fact in dispute is whether the road is public or private.
“Local governing bodies of municipalities have statutory authority to declare trees located within the limits of certain publicly maintained streets to be a nuisance, and to remove such trees after adequate notice to the landowner on whose property the trees are located,” her order said.
Greg Jordan, a Rockingham County forester from the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, inspected the tree in January and determined that it was healthy and that while some of the branches had begun to encroach on the road, he felt it posed “minimal danger to the travelling public.”
Jordan suggested that some of the lower branches could be pruned to increase clearance for passing vehicles and pedestrians.