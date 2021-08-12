The trial started Wednesday for a Concord man charged with murder for allegedly starting the fire that caused the death of 85-year-old Robert McMillan more than 15 years ago.
Richard Ellison of Concord was indicted for first- and second-degree murder by a Merrimack County grand jury for causing McMillan’s death at the elderly man’s duplex in 2005.
The jury trial was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
Ellison, 48, who was arrested in October 2018, has been held without bail at Merrimack County jail in Boscawen. He had been incarcerated on unrelated charges at the Strafford County House of Corrections for several years prior to his arrest.
McMillan lived at 284 N. State St., located directly across the street from the New Hampshire State Prison for Men, until the time of the fire. McMillan had limited mobility and had a caretaker, who was not home at the time of the fire.
First responders rescued McMillan from the fire and he was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He died shortly afterward from thermal injuries from the fire.
Prosecutors allege Ellison set the fire out of rage, and also physically assaulted McMillan just before setting fire to the home. An autopsy showed that McMillan had suffered recent rib fractures.
“This was intentional and this was deadly,” Assistant Attorney General Rachel Harrington said.
She said Ellison intentionally left the house ablaze and took his cell phone with him, the man’s only lifeline.
“He left him to die in this fire,” Harrington said.
Ellison’s defense attorney Caroline Smith argued that the police mishandled evidence, which led them to the wrong man.
“The obvious conclusion was arson. But oftentimes, the obvious solution is incorrect,” Smith said.
Smith accused investigators of “sloppy execution” and tampering with evidence. She suggested carelessness could have caused the fire, and that the fire could have began with one of the three pilot lights on the gas stove in the house.
“Clues were lost and misunderstood,” she said. “The failure to follow their own guidelines has had a profound effect on all of the investigation.”
Witnesses and evidence began on Thursday, and will continue next week.