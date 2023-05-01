Akwasi Osusu

Akwasi Osusu attends a pre-trial hearing before opening arguments at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Monday. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A week after Manchester's police chief praised three officers for avoiding shooting a a suspect during a domestic violence call, the man's attorney told a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury that police escalated the situation when they opened his bedroom door, shouted, pointed weapons at him and used a Taser.

Akwasi Owusu, who wounded the officers with a knife, faces three charges of attempted murder and three of first-degree assault. On the eve of the trial, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg praised the officers for not escalating to deadly force and shooting the young Black man.