A week after Manchester's police chief praised three officers for avoiding shooting a a suspect during a domestic violence call, the man's attorney told a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury that police escalated the situation when they opened his bedroom door, shouted, pointed weapons at him and used a Taser.
Akwasi Owusu, who wounded the officers with a knife, faces three charges of attempted murder and three of first-degree assault. On the eve of the trial, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg praised the officers for not escalating to deadly force and shooting the young Black man.
But Tom Stonitsch, Owusu's public defender, on Monday told jurors, "During this trial, you will understand how quickly and how far the police escalated everything. This was a terrible situation, but not every injury to a police officer is attempted murder, not every injury to a police officer is first-degree assault."
The incident took place in February 2020, when the brother and sister of Owusu called police to the family's Elmwood Garden apartment and reported that he assaulted them. Owusu was 18 at the time.
Three officers entered his bedroom in to try to talk to Owusu; they never said he was under arrest. He allegedly stabbed two in the chest; one was out of work for about two months. The third officer received a three-stitch slice to his forehead.
Hillsborough County prosecutor Jonathan Raiche told the jury Owusu lay in wait for the officers, kept a knife hidden at his side and wouldn't show his hands when ordered.
"It was his desire to strike them, to kill them," Raiche said. "When you stab someone in the chest with a knife, that's an attempt to bring about the death of a person."
The trial is three years in the making, in part because of Owusu's mental illnesses. According to filings, he was treated at the state hospital and eventually deemed safe enough to go home.
He is under medication and working at a fast-food restaurant. He wore a white shirt and tie, and when the judge and jury entered the courtroom, he stood stiff with his arms at his side as if at attention. During opening statements, he sat stiffly and occasionally queried his public defender.
Lawyers avoided any mention of psychiatric problems during opening statements.
Justice in two phases
The all-White jury will decide only whether Owusu is guilty of the crimes. If he is found guilty, a second stage of the trial will take place. In that phase, only Superior Court Judge David Anderson will decide whether he was insane at the time of the crime and thus not criminally responsible for his actions.
That portion is expected to involve psychiatric reports and expert testimony.
During opening statements, prosecutors said they will show police body cam footage during the trial.
Stonitsch beat them to it, showing body cam footage as officers climbed the stairs to Owusu's room, entered his room, fired a Taser and arrested him.
It all took less than three minutes, according to the public defender. He also hinted at a self-defense claim.
"Akwaski wasn't aggressive with any of the officers until they shot a Taser at him and ran into the room," he said.
Raiche portrayed Owusu as a teenager who felt disrespected by his family and demanded respect from police.
Raiche said Owusu asked police whether they knew what he was; a human, he told them. And he instructed them how to pronounce his name -- a-Kwa-ZEE, he said, accenting the final syllable and saying "Z as in Zeus."
"He's clearly trying to engage the officers in an onerous way," Raiche said.
Of the three officers who climbed the stairs that day, one was designated the "hands-on officer," one the nonlethal force officer (Taser) and one the lethal force officer, Raiche said.
The trial is expected to last five days. The prosecution expects to call nine witnesses, including the three police officers who entered the room and Owusu's two siblings. The defense has indicated it will call a single witness.