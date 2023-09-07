NASHUA — Whether Jeremy Stinson believed he was communicating online with a 14-year-old girl when he allegedly made plans to meet her in Nashua to engage in sexual activities or, as his lawyer asserts, he knew all along the “girl” was actually an undercover police detective is a question that a Superior Court jury will soon be tasked with answering.
Stinson, 32, whose most recent address is in Penacook, a village that is part of Concord, is on trial on three charges, including one count each of certain uses of computer services prohibited; attempted endangering the welfare of a child; and attempted felonious sexual assault.
The charges accuse Stinson of using online services to solicit a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl for sex; soliciting a person under age 16 to meet to engage in sex; and communicating online with a girl he believed was over age 13 but under age 16 and traveling to Nashua to meet her to engage in sex, according to prosecutors and the charging documents.
The jury of eight women and six men Thursday morning heard opening statements from the prosecution, represented by Assistant County Attorney Nicole Thorspecken, and attorney David Tencza, who is representing Stinson.
“There were more than 500 messages exchanged between the defendant and ‘Corey,’ it’s clear he set up a meeting in Nashua, and it’s clear he wanted to have sex with her,” Thorspecken told the jury.
“Corey” was actually Duane Jacques, an undercover Portsmouth police detective who is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, a nationwide network of federal, state and local law enforcement personnel organized a number of years ago target technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and internet crimes against children.
Jacques, the first witness called by the state, answered myriad questions by the co-prosecutor, Assistant County Attorney Seth Dobieski, regarding Jacques’s lengthy investigation with other members of the New Hampshire ICAC Task Force that eventually led to the arrests in Nashua of 12 men — including Stinson — by task force members.
Stinson’s case summary shows a series of postponements and continuances in the case, including a half-dozen unsuccessful attempts to schedule trial.
The parties had scheduled a mediation session in June 2022 but it never took place.
As for Thursday’s proceedings, Tencza told the jury that Stinson “sees things differently” than most people.
“This is a case of a young man with autism ... who sees the world a bit differently,” Tencza said. People on the autism spectrum, he added, “often feel more comfortable meeting people online” than in person.
Tencza said he would be calling as a witness a professional in the field of autism who will address the points Tencza was raising.
He told the jury that “it is important to remember — that at the end (of trial) you will see that Jeremy knew he wasn’t talking with a teenager.”
Tencza also called the probe into Stinson’s case “poor investigating,” telling jurors that they will note how detectives “pushed and pushed” Stinson to set up a meeting, and in one case a detective “grew impatient” as he tried to convince Stinson to meet.
Testimony is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.