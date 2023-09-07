NASHUA — Whether Jeremy Stinson believed he was communicating online with a 14-year-old girl when he allegedly made plans to meet her in Nashua to engage in sexual activities or, as his lawyer asserts, he knew all along the “girl” was actually an undercover police detective is a question that a Superior Court jury will soon be tasked with answering.

Stinson, 32, whose most recent address is in Penacook, a village that is part of Concord, is on trial on three charges, including one count each of certain uses of computer services prohibited; attempted endangering the welfare of a child; and attempted felonious sexual assault.