Adam Montgomery
Adam Montgomery takes his seat at a pretrial hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Prosecutors and defense lawyers have agreed on dates for two trials of Adam Montgomery, one for charges of stealing firearms and the other for the murder of his daughter, Harmony.

Both parties hashed out the dates during a brief hearing at Hillsborough Superior Court Tuesday morning. Montgomery was not in attendance. 