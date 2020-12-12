The postponement of all Superior Court trials until at least January means defendants will stay in jail longer, raising the question of their constitutional right to a speedy trial.
Chief Justice of the Superior Court Tina Nadeau decided to postpone jury trials, the state judicial branch announced Friday, in an effort to slow COVID-19 spread and keep trial participants safer.
Courts closed during the first coronavirus wave last spring, and trials only resumed in late summer. But as infection rates rose again, Nadeau canceled trials at Strafford County Superior Court in November, citing poor air circulation. Last week, she called off trials scheduled for January at Belknap County, Hillsborough County-South and Sullivan County superior courts.
On Friday, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch announced that all other trials scheduled in the state’s superior courts will be delayed until 2021, with some trials scheduled in January.
“To ensure the continued health and safety of jurors, court staff, and parties to these cases, cancelling these cases, regrettably, was our best option,” Nadeau said in a statement.
Hearings will take place by video conference and by phone, and some will be held in the courthouses.
The postponement of jury trials has some concerned about defendants’ rights.
“I think the court has got to seriously entertain releasing people who are being held without bail, because there’s no real sign that they’re going to get a trial anywhere near within what would count as a speedy trial,” said Albert “Buzz” Scherr, a University of New Hampshire law professor and advocate for bail reform.
“There’s always a balancing act,” Scherr said of the decision to release defendants before their trials. Will the defendant show up to court? Would the defendant pose a danger to themselves or to others if released?
But Scherr said he thought delayed trials and a heightened risk of COVID in jails — as seen in an ongoing outbreak in the Merrimack County House of Corrections — could push that balance toward the side of releasing more defendants as more trials are delayed.
“If you are being held in a house of corrections, you are at greater and greater risk,” Scherr said. “That fact needs to go into the equation.”
While they wait for postponed trials, Scherr said, many defendants could be released — with electronic monitoring, to house arrest and under other conditions that the court could impose.
“Many of those individuals are very likely not going to be a problem if they are released, when they are released before trial.”
“The defendant can always assert speedy trial rights, and a judge will have to make a determination among the available alternatives how to rule,” Nadeau said.
“Judges make these decisions based on the law and the circumstances of each case, and early release is one option.”
Nadeau said she hoped trials could begin again in February or March. But trials could be postponed again if COVID-19 transmission rates remain high around the state.