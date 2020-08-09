The criminal justice system rouses to life at 9 a.m. Monday when a federal jury sits to hear a criminal case brought against a Brentwood grandfather accused of illegally buying hand grenades four years ago.
The trial, which will take place in the U.S. District courthouse in Concord, is the first federal trial since February in New Hampshire.
And it is the first jury trial in all of New Hampshire since March, when state and federal officials suspended trials as the COVID-19 pandemic bore down on the state.
Stringent rules will be in effect for anyone entering the courthouse, according to a string of orders posted on the courthouse website.
All people must wear a face covering or mask over their mouths and nose, with an exception for people whose medical condition makes masks unsafe.
People must maintain 6 feet of separation, with an exception for criminal defendants and their lawyers.
Court officials have produced a long checklist for people entering the courthouse.
Banned from entry will be those with a temperature of 100.4 or greater or anyone experiencing symptoms in the previous 10 days.
Anyone who has had a positive test, been exposed to a COVID-19 patient or traveled outside of New England in the previous 14 days will also not be admitted.
Up to eight members of the public, including reporters, are allowed to sit in on the trial. Another 15 can watch and listen to a video feed in an overflow courtroom.
The federal court does not host many trials. For all of 2019, for example, only eight trials took place; this year only two so far.
Two are scheduled for August, both with political overtones.
Later this month, Keene resident Christopher Cantwell, the so-called “crying Nazi,” is expected to be tried for making threats to a member of an online group that espouses racism and violence.
The trial scheduled for Monday involves Daniel Musso Sr., who was charged with trying to buy a hand grenade from an undercover FBI agent in 2016.
According to court records, Musso has said the current U.S. Constitution is not the original Constitution and he and a group of a few thousand people were going to bring forth the original Constitution.
“We’ve got to take our country back,” he told an undercover FBI agent.
In court filings, prosecutors have said that Musso told undercover agents he had $100,000 to $200,000 available to spend on weapons and expressed interest in purchasing C-4 explosive and Russian shoulder-fired rockets.
Court records say he purchased the hand grenades, whose fuses the FBI had deactivated, in 2016. He was arrested minutes later and faces a charge of receiving explosive materials.
Musso runs Musso’s Mill Yard, a general auto and machinery repair business, his lawyer said shortly after the arrest. He is also a licensed animal control officer.
Business listings give a Brentwood address for the business.
Musso’s two sons are members of the Army military police and he has four granddaughters, his lawyer said in trying to free him before trial.
But a judge ordered him jailed. Two years later, a judge threw out four of the five charges against him, a ruling eventually overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals. Musso was freed on bail.
A man who answered the telephone at Musso’s Mill Yard said Musso spent 27 months in jail.
“You guys (the media) ought to be there. This is an entrapment,” he said. He would not give his name and eventually hung up.
His defense lawyer, Simon Brown of Concord, did not return a telephone call. Nor would the prosecutor in the case, Mark Zuckerman, be interviewed.
State courts have also adopted procedures for resumption of trials. A jury trial is expected to start Aug. 24 in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.