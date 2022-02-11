CONCORD — A New Hampshire State Police trooper who fudged his time card to the tune of 30 minutes made some errors but should keep his job, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Friday.
The ruling ended a case that started in October 2018 when Trooper Thomas Owens submitted a time card that indicated he started work 30 minutes earlier than he actually did. He did so in order to avoid the limitations placed on trooper work during a 24-hour and 28-hour period, according to a ruling issued by the Supreme Court.
The earlier start also meant that Owens drove to an extra-duty, paid detail while on the clock. And state police faulted him for performing detail work while wearing his training uniform rather than his official uniform.
Owens had been on the job for about 2 1/2 years, but state police fired him, saying he had compromised his personal and professional integrity, “one of the most fundamental and valuable qualities that a State Trooper must possess,” police officials wrote in his dismissal letter.
Owens appealed to the Personnel Appeals Board, a state board that hears labor disputes involving public employees. The PAB said that Owens’ action did not violate the integrity provision of the state police professional standards of conduct.
“(The PAB) construed this conduct as a failure of communication, time management, and attention to detail, rather than an intentional falsification or misrepresentation of facts,” the court said in a five-page opinion.
State police appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court, which sided with Owens and the PAB.
Police integrity has been a key issue in New Hampshire as authorities divulge names on the Laurie list, a list of 265 police officers with credibility problems that would affect their ability to testify at trial.
The names of 80 have been disclosed so far, and another 38 have gone to court to try to get their name off the list.
Owens’ name is not among those disclosed, and it’s unclear whether Col. Nathan Noyes has placed him on the list. Police chiefs have the sole authority to place their officers on the list, but troopers and officers can challenge that placement in court.
Noyes did not return an email seeking comment, nor did Owens’ lawyer, Concord attorney John Krupski, who frequently represents police and their unions in labor disputes.