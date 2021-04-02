The truck driver charged with killing seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in Randolph pleaded not guilty to new charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide on Friday.
The new charges came after the former truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, now 25, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide charges in the fall of 2019.
The old charges alleged Zhukovskyy’s truck crossed the center line of Route 2, and crashed into the riders of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club head-on, killing seven.
The new charges — seven counts each of manslaughter and negligent homicide — do not allege Zhukovskyy crossed the center line, only that he recklessly caused the seven deaths while he was driving.
The new charges also allege Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs.
Through his attorney, Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to all of the new charges.
During the brief arraignment, held via videoconference, Zhukovskyy’s attorney, Jay Duguay, said his team was working on a new motion to seek bail for Zhukovskyy, who has been jailed since the crash in June 2019 that killed Albert Mazza, of Lee; Desma Oakes, of Concord; Aaron Perry, of Farmington; Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook; Joanne and Edward Corr, of Lakeville, Mass.; and Daniel Pereira, of Riverside R.I., and injured seven others.