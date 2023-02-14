FILE PHOTO: Midterm elections night at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the press on the grounds of his Mar-a-Lago resort on midterm elections night in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 8, 2022.

 RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - Folders marked classified and found at Donald Trump's Florida home after he left the White House did not contain any documents, the former U.S. president said on Tuesday after a report that his team received a subpoena for one such folder.

Trump's legal team in December and January turned over the empty folder marked classified, as well as other material with classified markings, an aide's laptop and a thumb drive to U.S. prosecutors, CNN reported, citing multiple sources.