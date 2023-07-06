Walt Nauta, personal aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami

 MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

MIAMI -- Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse on Thursday to charges he helped the former president hide top secret documents that Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.

Attorney Stanley Woodward entered the plea for Nauta at an arraignment lasting a few minutes. Nauta's Florida-based lawyer, Sasha Dadan, was also present.