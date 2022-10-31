FILE PHOTO: Trump rally in Texas

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Robstown, Texas, U.S., October 22, 2022.  

 GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his fight to prevent a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to his tax returns for reasons he claims are politically motivated.

Trump filed an emergency request to put on hold a lower court ruling against the Republican former president that upheld the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee's request for the tax materials as a justified part of its legislative work while his attorneys prepare an appeal.