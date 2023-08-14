FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Trump holds a campaign rally in Windham

ATLANTA - Former president Donald Trump and 18 others were criminally charged in Georgia on Monday in connection with efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state, according to an indictment made public late Monday night.

Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violating the state's racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents.

Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney hands back the indictment papers after reviewing them to County Clerk Ché Alexander.  
Former president Donald Trump makes his way to the stage during a rally in Erie, Penn., on July 29. 
Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney looks over indictment papers from a grand jury. 