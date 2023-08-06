FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces charges at federal court in Washington

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump on Sunday targeted the federal judge assigned to the case charging him with seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election, as his lawyer argued that actions Trump took after his loss were just "asks."

Trump, in a social media post, said: "THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE 'ASSIGNED,'" adding that he planned to seek U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's recusal as well as a change of venue outside of Washington.