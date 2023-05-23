Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears by video conferencing before Justice Juan Merchan during a hearing regarding the criminal case against him over a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears by video conferencing before Justice Juan Merchan during a hearing regarding the criminal case against him over a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S. May 23, 2023. Curtis Means/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump will face a criminal trial on March 25, 2024, over charges he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, a judge said on Tuesday.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court announced the date during a hearing in which the former president appeared remotely from Florida. That means Trump will be going on trial during the heart of the 2024 presidential nominating primaries, when he and his rivals to be the Republican candidate will be crisscrossing the country to drum up support among the party faithful.