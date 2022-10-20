Lawyers for investors who claim they were defrauded by Donald Trump more than a decade ago finally got a chance to depose the former president about his marketing of a failed videophone venture on "Celebrity Apprentice," according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deposition, which occurred earlier this month, hasn't been reported. Trump was deposed in a separate case Wednesday for a defamation suit brought by New York author E. Jean Carroll. She alleges he raped her in a department store dressing room two decades ago and defamed her when he denied it.