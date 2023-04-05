Former U.S. President Donald Trump indicted by a Manhattan grand jury

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump Wednesday called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to slash funding for the Justice Department and the FBI, one day after pleading not guilty in New York to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, took aim at federal law enforcement authorities even though the historic criminal charges against him -- the first brought against any former or sitting president -- were pursued by the Manhattan district attorney.