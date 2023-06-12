Former President Donald Trump flew to Miami on Monday to face criminal charges of unlawfully keeping U.S. national-security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them, in a case that so far has powered rather than hampered his re-election hopes.

Trump is scheduled to be in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3 p.m. for an initial appearance in the case. He has proclaimed his innocence and vowed to continue his campaign to regain the presidency in the 2024 election.