Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. Iowa is scheduled to hold the first Republican presidential nominating contest of 2024, on Feb. 5. 

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Tuesday denounced former President Donald Trump after a jury found him liable of sexual abuse and defamation in the civil suit filed by E. Jean Carroll.

Breaking ranks with other announced Republican presidential candidates, who so far have largely kept quiet, Hutchinson trashed Trump’s “cavalier and arrogant contempt for the rule of law” after a Manhattan jury quickly awarded Carroll $5 million in the battery and defamation lawsuit.