Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Tuesday denounced former President Donald Trump after a jury found him liable of sexual abuse and defamation in the civil suit filed by E. Jean Carroll.
Breaking ranks with other announced Republican presidential candidates, who so far have largely kept quiet, Hutchinson trashed Trump’s “cavalier and arrogant contempt for the rule of law” after a Manhattan jury quickly awarded Carroll $5 million in the battery and defamation lawsuit.
“The jury verdict should be treated with seriousness and is another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump,” Hutchinson said.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy dismissed the verdict.
“Based on the sheer timing of the allegations -- that the alleged offense occurred in the mid-1990s and Ms. Carroll did not sue until 2019-2022, far beyond the normal statute of limitations for the underlying offense, and in the middle of a spate of other legal charges against Trump for other ancient allegations -- this seems like just another part of the establishment’s anaphylactic response against its chief political allergen: Donald Trump,” Ramaswamy said in a statement.
Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, another announced Republican candidate, did not immediately say anything about the verdict.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been Trump’s most potent rival in early polls., also kept quiet as did former Vice President Mike Pence, both of whom are considering entering the race.
All the GOP candidates, except for Hutchinson and possible candidates like New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have largely held their tongues or defended Trump in the face of his legal woes.
The testimony against Trump in the Carroll case was particularly damning.
Carroll spent almost three days on the witness stand, where she emotionally testified about being attacked in a changing room inside Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Ave between the fall of 1995 and spring of 1996. Carroll’s November current lawsuit, one of two she filed against Trump, was the first filed under the Adult Survivors Act, historic legislation lifting the statute of limitations to bring sex assault claims for one year.
Writer Natasha Stoynoff, who testified that Trump forced himself on her at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, told People magazine she was “elated” by the verdict.
“I’m grateful to the jury for believing Ms. Carroll, [Jessica] Leeds, and myself... and for standing up for truth,” Stoynoff told People.
Trump didn’t attend or testify at his trial. His lawyers didn’t put on a defense case, relying instead on trying to discredit Carroll’s account by aggressively cross-examining her and her witnesses.
Trump plans to mc the verdict, according to a statement from the campaign.
Congressional reaction was also muted with outspoken supporters and opponents of Trump alike mostly keeping quiet about the verdict.
“You know what, I’ve been in this meeting -- let me find out what happened,” GOP Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., described both the trial and jury as “a joke.”
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a close Trump ally, dismissed the verdict as part of a plot against the former president. “This won’t be the last,” he said. “People are gonna come at him from all angles... People are gonna try and convict him on the papers in Mar-a-Lago. [They] can’t have him win.”
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., an ally of Trump critic Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, predicted there would be a “drumbeat” of legal blows to Trump. “People are gonna have to decide if that’s a factor,” Thune said. “For a lot of voters, it’s gonna be.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said the verdict was serious and could effect Trump’s 2024 chances: “I’d much rather have a president that doesn’t have that history, but at the same time, at some point, there’ll be a binary choice, and then we’ll make it.”
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the verdict demonstrated Trump was not fit for office. “The jury of his peers found him guilty of sexual assault and awarded $5 million to the person who was damaged,” he said. “I hope the jury of the American people reach the same conclusion about Donald Trump.”
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, was concise, telling CBS News, “I don’t think (Trump) can get elected.”
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., lashed out at Trump. “We learn(ed), again, that Donald Trump is a monster,” Lieu tweeted.
Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., tied Trump to the Republicans. “The Republican party will STILL eagerly stand by him to prop him up while they offer their unwavering support. Their subservience is a slap in the face to survivors and all women,” Lee wrote on Twitter.
The verdict is unlikely to shake broad support for Trump within the Republican primary electorate, which has largely rallied behind him even as his legal jeopardy deepens.
A new poll that came out hours before the verdict found Trump with a 3-1 lead over DeSantis, with 61% support compared to 19% for the Florida governor. Pence and Ramaswamy trailed with 5%, followed by Haley at 3%.
Hutchinson, who is seeking to differentiate himself from the pack by openly criticizing Trump, clocked in at just 1% in the same poll.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to the news on Twitter.
“I was proud to sign the Adult Survivors Act so brave survivors like E. Jean Carroll could have their day in court. This law gives survivors the right to have their voices heard,” she wrote.
