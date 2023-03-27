Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office investigates Trump's 2016 election campaign to Stormy Daniels, in New York City

A former President Donald Trump's supporter holds a sign next to an anti-trump protester outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office investigates $130,000 paid in the final weeks of former President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 when he was married to his current wife Melania, in New York City, U.S. March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence about former President Donald Trump's role in a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels reconvened on Monday, a law enforcement source said.

The grand jury, which has been meeting since January, could indict Trump over the handling of the payment, which would make him the first U.S. president to face a criminal charge in court.