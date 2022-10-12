One of former President Donald Trump's lasting grievances from the Russia investigation -- that the FBI improperly surveilled an adviser to his 2016 campaign -- took center stage on the first day of the politically charged criminal trial of Russian analyst Igor Danchenko.

Federal judges repeatedly signed off on secretive warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to intercept the emails and telephone calls of Carter Page, a U.S. citizen, in part because of an explosive tip that had purportedly been unearthed by Danchenko, Special Counsel John Durham of the U.S. Justice Department told a jury Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia.