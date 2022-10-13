The Justice Department said Wednesday that it has turned over the bulk of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to the former president's legal team, starting a 21-day clock for Trump to decide - and officially declare - precisely which records he wants off-limits in a criminal probe.

Trump's legal team will have the next three weeks to go through the thousands of pages of documents and produce a spreadsheet detailing claims they want to press for why the government shouldn't be allowed to use specific materials in its investigation. Those could include claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege, or that certain presidential records should be considered "personal" under federal law.