Jurors in Donald Trump’s civil rape trial Thursday saw a video deposition in which the former president defended private comments he made in 2005 about grabbing women sexually without asking.

Trump was asked by a lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll, his accuser, about the 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape, where he said on a hot microphone that “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything... Grab ‘em by the (private parts).”