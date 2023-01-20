Attorney Alina Habba

Attorney Alina Habba at her apartment in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York, US, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Over the past year, Habba has taken over some of Donald Trump’s highest priority legal fights, including challenges to the New York attorney general’s probe of his business and his defense in a fraud suit brought by his niece.  

 Amir Hamja/Bloomberg

Former president Donald Trump and one of his top lawyers were ordered to pay almost $1 million in legal fees and costs to Hillary Clinton, her 2016 campaign and more than a dozen political operatives who he accused of a vast conspiracy to damage his reputation.

The suit, dismissed last year as an improper political "manifesto," is part of a long pattern of abuse of the courts by Trump and his lawyers and "should never have been brought," U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks said in a ruling late Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida.