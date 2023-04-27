E. Jean Carroll accuses former U.S. President Trump in a civil lawsuit of rape in the mid-1990s

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll answers questions from her lawyer Michael Ferrara during a civil trial to decide whether former U.S. President Donald Trump raped Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and defamed her by denying it happened, in New York, U.S., April 27, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. 

 JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS

NEW YORK - Donald Trump's legal team began attacking the credibility of former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll on Thursday, as the civil trial resumed over her claim that the former U.S. president raped her and lied about it.

In cross-examining Carroll in Manhattan federal court, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina suggested that Carroll's account was "odd," and that she had a political agenda in tarring Trump with her rape claim.