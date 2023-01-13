E. Jean Carroll

E. Jean Carroll in the New York State Supreme Court on March, 4, 2020.  

 Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK - A federal judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump's bid to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll's second lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of defamation for denying he raped her in the mid-1990s.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Trump's argument that the former Elle magazine columnist could not prove defamation because she failed to allege "special damages" was without merit.