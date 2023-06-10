Republican Party state convention in Georgia

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attend the Georgia Republican Party convention in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday. 

 MEGAN VARNER/REUTERS

Former president Donald Trump used the first public appearance since his federal indictment to ratchet up attacks on the Justice Department, accusing prosecutors, without evidence, of a politically motivated campaign to keep him from the White House.

Speaking on Saturday at Georgia’s state Republican convention, Trump alleged that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, orchestrated the criminal charges in order to undermine his main political rival’s presidential campaign.