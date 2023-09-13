Copy of Trump's superceding indictment charging a second of his employees

A copy of a superceding indictment is seen, after U.S. prosecutors broadened their criminal case against Donald Trump as they charged a second of his employees with helping the former president evade officials who were trying to recover sensitive national security documents he took from the White House, in a photo illustration in Washington, U.S. July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Don Pessin/Illustration/File Photo

Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers may only review classified evidence in a secure place as he prepares for a criminal trial over his handling of secret documents after he left office in 2021, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been charged along with two aides with illegally storing troves of classified documents at his personal residence and lying to federal investigators who sought to retrieve them.