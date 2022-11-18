FILE PHOTO: Pre-election rally held in support of Republican candidates in Dayton

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. November 7, 2022. 

 GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS

The criminal tax fraud case against a pair of Trump Organization companies playing out in a Manhattan courtroom this month went all the way to trial because of one man: Donald Trump.

Companies under criminal investigation often cut deals to lessen or avoid prosecution in exchange for paying a penalty and changing their conduct. But because the two Trump business units would have had to say their employees knowingly committed tax fraud, the boss wouldn't let them strike a plea deal with prosecutors, according to a person familiar with the decision who asked not to be named discussing a private matter.