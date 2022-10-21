FILE PHOTO: Trump holds rally in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally ahead of the midterm elections in Mesa, Arizona, on Oct. 9.

 BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump was issued an order on Friday to testify under oath and provide documents to the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

The committee said it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents to be submitted to the panel by Nov. 4 and him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.