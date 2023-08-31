FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Trump holds a campaign rally in Windham

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, U.S., Aug. 8, 2023. 

 REBA SALDANHA/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a Georgia criminal indictment accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and asked to be tried separately from some of his 18 co-defendants.

Fulton County indicted Trump in August on 13 felony counts, including racketeering, for pressuring state officials to reverse his 2020 election loss in the state and allegedly setting up a fake slate of electors to undermine the congressional certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's victory.