A Secret Service agent stands guard next to the car transporting former U.S. President Donald Trump in a motorcade as he arrives to the General Attorney offices in the borough of Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., August 10, 2022.  

 EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

NEW YORK - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he refused to answer questions during an appearance before the New York state attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices.

"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement.