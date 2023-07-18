FILE PHOTO: Trump to host pre-July 4th event in South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his "Make America Great Again" rally in Pickens, South Carolina, July 1, 2023.  

WASHINGTON --Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith stating that he is a target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

If so, it would represent the clearest sign to date that Trump may face federal criminal charges stemming from his efforts to remain in power after losing the election to his rival, President Joe Biden.