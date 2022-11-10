Former President Donald Trump urged the District of Columbia's highest local court to adopt his argument that he was acting in the interests of the American people when he made allegedly defamatory remarks while denying a rape claim by New York author E. Jean Carroll.

Trump's comments -- including his claim that Carroll fabricated the assault in order to sell a book and that she'd "made this charge against others" -- are protected under federal law because he was acting within the scope of his employment, his lawyer Alina Habba said in a filing Wednesday.