Former U.S. President Trump visits Ireland

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts as he visits Trump International Golf Links course, in Doonbeg, Ireland May 4, 2023.  

 DAMIEN STORAN/REUTERS

DOONBEG, Ireland - Donald Trump said on Thursday he will "probably" attend an ongoing civil trial in New York where he is accused of rape and defamation, repeating his denials of the allegations during a visit to his Irish golf resort.

Writer E. Jean Carroll, 79, says Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then tarred her reputation and career by lying about it online.