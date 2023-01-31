US-NEWS-TRUMP-FINANCES-GET

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the South Carolina State House on Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Trump's visit to South Carolina marks his first visit to the state since announcing his intention to seek the presidency for a second term in 2024. 

 Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — fresh off a weekend campaign appearance where he said he’s “more committed” than ever in his third bid for the White House — was given a second 45-day extension to file his financial disclosure form with the Federal Election Commission.

Citing “the complexity of his financial holdings,” Trump attorney Derek Ross asked for additional time to complete the disclosure. The FEC granted the request, bumping the deadline to file the form to March 15. Trump had previously been granted an extension on Dec. 16.