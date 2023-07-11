Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, July 7, 2023.

 SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS

Former president Donald Trump's lawyers invoked the 2024 presidential campaign in court papers late Monday, arguing that for a host of legal and political reasons, Trump's classified-documents trial should be pushed far past the December time frame proposed by the Justice Department.

In a 12-page filing, lawyers Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche claimed that putting the former president on trial later this year for alleged mishandling of classified papers and obstruction - even as he seeks the Republican nomination to return to the White House - would be "unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice."