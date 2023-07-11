Former President Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta have asked a federal court in Florida to postpone their criminal trial in a classified documents case, saying Trump’s busy presidential campaign schedule ahead of the 2024 election will make the current trial schedule “untenable.”

“President Trump is running for President of the United States and is currently the likely Republican Party nominee. This undertaking requires a tremendous amount of time and energy, and that effort will continue until the election on November 5, 2024,” attorneys for Trump and Nauta wrote in a joint court filing late on Monday.