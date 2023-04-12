FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, former attorney for former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to the New York Courthouse in New York

Michael Cohen, former attorney for former President Donald Trump, arrives to the New York Courthouse in New York City on March 15. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Donald Trump sued his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday, seeking at least $500 million in damages, as the former president steps up attacks on his onetime loyal "fixer" after Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Miami, Trump accused Cohen of failing to keep confidential attorney-client communications private and profiting by "spreading falsehoods" about him in books and podcasts.