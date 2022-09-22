Letitia James

Letitia James, New York's attorney general, announces charges against Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, at a press conference in New York on Sept. 8, 2022. 

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Former President Donald Trump once personified New York's wealth, power and brash ambition. With Manhattan skyscrapers bearing his name in big gold letters, he symbolized the success that could be achieved in his hometown.

Now, if the state attorney general has her way, he will never be able to do business in New York again.