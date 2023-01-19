FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to media mogul Rupert Murdoch as they walk out of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen

NEW YORK - Donald Trump mistook a woman accusing him of sexual assault, E. Jean Carroll, for his ex-wife Marla Maples when shown a photograph from the 1990s in a deposition at Mar-a-Lago last year, potentially undermining one of the common defenses he has used to deny an attack.

Trump, who is being sued by Carroll, an author and advice columnist accusing him of defamation and sexual assault stemming from the same alleged encounter, has repeatedly said Carroll is not his "type," suggesting an assault could not have occurred because he would not have pursued her romantically.