In this March 27, 2023 file photo, a Donald Trump supporter holds a sign next to an anti-Trump protester outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse Monday as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office investigates $130,000 paid in the final weeks of Trump’s 2016 election campaign to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 when he was married to his current wife Melania.

 AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS

NEW YORK - Former president Donald Trump will appear remotely in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday so that a judge can warn him not to share evidence provided to his lawyers as part of pretrial discovery in his criminal prosecution on charges of falsifying business records.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has imposed a protective order on Trump and his defense team, barring them from publicly circulating - including on social media - evidence that is not already in the public domain.