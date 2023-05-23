Donald Trump appeared in a New York courtroom by video on Tuesday, where a judge made clear to him that he cannot publicly disclose certain evidence in the criminal case against him over hush money paid to a porn star.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court agreed to let the former president appear remotely, avoiding a repeat of the heavy security required on April 4 when Trump was arraigned and pleaded not guilty in person. Prosecutors and Trump's lawyers will appear in Merchan's courtroom.