Trump Organization lawyers William Brennan and Michael van der Veen return to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse after a break following the jury deliberations in New York City Tuesday.

 reuters/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Donald Trump’s real estate company was convicted Tuesday of carrying out a more-than 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.

The Trump Organization — which operates hotels, golf courses, and other real estate around the world — faces fines over the conviction. The exact amount will be determined by the judge overseeing the trial in New York State court at a later date.