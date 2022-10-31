Trump Organization's criminal tax trial

Attorney Susan Hoffinger makes opening statements during the Trump Organization's criminal tax trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York City, U.S., October 31, 2022 in this courtroom sketch. 

 JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS

NEW YORK  - Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company on Monday accused its former chief financial officer of betraying the Trump Organization's trust and succumbing to greed, during opening statements at the company's criminal tax fraud trial.

Prosecutors have charged two Trump Organization units with cheating tax authorities over a 15-year period. The case is among the mounting legal troubles facing the 76-year-old Trump as he considers another bid for the presidency after losing in 2020.