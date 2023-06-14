Former U.S. President Donald Trump's arraignment on classified document charges, in Miami,

Lawyer Alina Habba walks outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, on the day of former U.S. President Donald Trump's arraignment on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Donald Trump was accompanied by two of his attorneys on Tuesday when he appeared in a Miami courtroom and pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges. But his defense team is still evolving after at least three key members left in recent weeks.

Attorneys Todd Blanche and Chris Kise appeared with the former president during his arraignment, days after two other lawyers who had been helping Trump’s defense -- Jim Trusty and John Rowley -- resigned in the wake of his indictment. Both Blanche and Kise indicated at the hearing that they would remain on the case permanently.