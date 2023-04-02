NEW YORK -- A former lawyer for Donald Trump who once said he would do anything to protect the former president is now poised to serve as a key witness in the criminal trial of his longtime boss.

Michael Cohen, who became a top executive at Trump's real estate company and then his personal lawyer, testified twice before the Manhattan grand jury that voted on Thursday to indict Trump following an investigation into a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.