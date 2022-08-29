FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower for a deposition two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home

Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower in New York City Aug. 10 for a deposition two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home.

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday.

The new disclosure by the Justice Department could bolster a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the items the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search.