NEW YORK - Donald Trump's children did not discipline the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and even raised his salary after learning in 2017 he cheated on taxes for more than a decade, Weisselberg testified on Friday at the company's criminal tax fraud trial.

Weisselberg testified that the real estate company cleaned up its tax practices in anticipation of additional scrutiny after Trump became president and his children, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, took over in 2017.