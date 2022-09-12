WASHINGTON - Lawyers for former president Donald Trump filed court papers Monday arguing against any pause in a judge's order for a special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month, suggesting that some of the documents marked classified may not be, and that Trump may have the right to keep the materials in his possession.

"In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records," the Trump lawyers wrote, arguing that prosecutors are trying to limit any outside review of "what it deems are 'classified records.'"